Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $84,102.07 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total value of $84,102.07. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,321.84. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $210.59 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $229.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snowflake by 1,325.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 160,888 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 98,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.