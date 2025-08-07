Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,091,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $11,365,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after acquiring an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.06.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $5,696,173 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

