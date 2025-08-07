Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 568,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,291.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,127 shares during the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $58.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.