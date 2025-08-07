Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 12,563 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.84 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day moving average is $154.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.