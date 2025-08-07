SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

