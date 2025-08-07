CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.90 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 109.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,236,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,218 shares of company stock valued at $900,918. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $188.74 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

