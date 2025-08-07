Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,283,000 after buying an additional 249,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,267,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 645,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,516,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,081,000 after buying an additional 475,484 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,617,782.86. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $11,279,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $200.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

