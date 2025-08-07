Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,421,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.