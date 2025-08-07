John W. Schlosser Sells 6,166 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 232,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,510,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,597,000 after buying an additional 74,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 181,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

