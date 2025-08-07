WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 990 Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 990 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.72.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $270.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

