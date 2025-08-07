Intrust Bank NA Buys 625 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,837,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.9%

DHR stock opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day moving average is $201.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.