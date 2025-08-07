Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $495,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 22.1% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.27.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $779.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $769.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,291. This represents a 52.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

