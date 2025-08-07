Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Galvan Research lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.