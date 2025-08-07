Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $442.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $448.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.