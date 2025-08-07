Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,359,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,911,000 after acquiring an additional 386,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.5%

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

