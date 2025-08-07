Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $921.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,267,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $921,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,377,000 after buying an additional 641,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,697,000 after buying an additional 472,145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3408 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.