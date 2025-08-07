Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $42,839,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Eaton by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 95,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.00.

Eaton Trading Up 0.7%

Eaton stock opened at $359.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The stock has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

