1,500 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,360,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 214,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.8%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.68 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

