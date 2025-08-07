Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 507,367 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,367 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Prologis worth $870,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after buying an additional 882,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,284 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,648,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,586,000 after purchasing an additional 505,318 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,632,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,109,000 after purchasing an additional 796,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average is $109.73.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.74.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

