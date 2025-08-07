Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $677,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 5,068,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,517,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,974 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6,407.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,090 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,055,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,458,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

