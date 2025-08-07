Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,213,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $244.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

