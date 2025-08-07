Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Raises Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 2.5% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cintas by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 575,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,142,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 32,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $224.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.91. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

