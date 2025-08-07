Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,942 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

