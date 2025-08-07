Headlands Technologies LLC Has $23.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,373 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,996 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $78,721,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock worth $49,474,273. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $196.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.79 and a 200-day moving average of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

