Keynote Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $159.35 and a one year high of $261.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.71%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

