Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $428.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

