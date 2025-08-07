Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 723,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after buying an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,030,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $481,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,197,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $445,064,000 after acquiring an additional 576,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $289,752,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of INTC opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

