Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Bought by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.5% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned about 0.38% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 774.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4%

DFGR stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

