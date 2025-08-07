Associated Banc Corp Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after buying an additional 429,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,077,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,151,000 after purchasing an additional 525,255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Valero Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,450,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 277,092 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $133.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.08. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

