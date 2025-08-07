R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,500 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,830,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,913,942 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,787 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,636,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,412,000 after purchasing an additional 678,510 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $178.14 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.