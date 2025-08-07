Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $178.14 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.10 and its 200 day moving average is $166.87. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.09.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

