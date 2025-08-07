Cresta Advisors Ltd. Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.