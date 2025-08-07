Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.