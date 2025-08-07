Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 134.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.