VeraBank N.A. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12,313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after buying an additional 1,491,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,154,000 after acquiring an additional 556,394 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $48,081,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $42,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.92.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

