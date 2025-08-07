Barry L. Padgett Sells 780 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $10,194.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,539.45. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $19.77.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.85 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Freshworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth $348,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth $195,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 79.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 546,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.