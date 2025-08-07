New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Gartner by 110.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 60,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,499,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Gartner by 125.0% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.25.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,578 shares of company stock worth $2,060,191 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $243.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.96. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $231.00 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 86.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

