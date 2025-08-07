Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Buys 1,445 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 3,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,108,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,738,831,000 after purchasing an additional 168,095 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,414,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

ABT opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

