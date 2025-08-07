Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,104,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 488,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 22.6%

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $31.43 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

