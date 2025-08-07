Keeler Thomas Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $179.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

