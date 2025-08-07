Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 379.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,210,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,027 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,021,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE COP opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

