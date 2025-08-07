Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.29 Billion Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,266,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170,026 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,292,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,489,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,705,000 after buying an additional 125,568 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1%

ABBV opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.86 and its 200 day moving average is $190.65. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.81.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

