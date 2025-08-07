ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,360 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. The trade was a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $229.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 126.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.67. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

