ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 77,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,898 shares of company stock worth $1,122,558. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CBRE opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $161.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.