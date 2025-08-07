ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 321,800 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

Cencora Stock Down 2.9%

COR opened at $283.90 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.87 and its 200-day moving average is $277.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.