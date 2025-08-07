Waycross Partners LLC Buys 8,515 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,152,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,529,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,001,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $722.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.56.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $624.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

