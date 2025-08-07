Blue Barn Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $347.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $351.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.