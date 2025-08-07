Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in 3M were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in 3M by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in 3M by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,619 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in 3M by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 418,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $2,854,437. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $150.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.86. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $121.98 and a 1-year high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

