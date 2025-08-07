Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,560 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $158,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 188.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,943,000 after buying an additional 1,376,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,718,000 after purchasing an additional 894,849 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Teradyne by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 847,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,176,000 after buying an additional 516,332 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $58,574.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,313,644.31. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

