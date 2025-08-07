Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.83 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,603 shares of company stock valued at $20,265,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $569.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.04 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $615.33.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

